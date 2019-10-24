Student-Athlete Disqualified From Ohio Race for Competing in a Hijab

Noor Alexandria Abukaram ran her fastest 5K race of the season for Ohio's Sylvania Northview High School last weekend: 22 minutes and 22 seconds.

But the 16-year-old's celebration was stopped short when officials disqualified the 16-year-old for wearing a hijab during her race.

"My hijab is a part of me. Like if you're asking me to run without my hijab, you're asking me not to run. That's period. Point blank," Abukaram told NBC affiliate WNWO.

Runners are allowed to compete with a hijab, but they must have a waiver from the Ohio High School Athletic Association granting permission before the race, according to a representative from the association.

"The official was simply enforcing this rule since a waiver had not been submitted. After the race, the OHSAA communicated with the school, which then submitted a waiver request. The request was approved immediately, which will permit the student-athlete to compete this weekend at regional competition," the spokesperson told NBC News.