At Least 9 Americans Killed in Mexico Highway Ambush

Relatives say at least nine US citizens were killed in a shooting attack in Northern Mexico.

At least nine U.S. citizens were shot and killed in what local media described as a highway ambush in the Mexican border state of Sonora late Monday, a family member told NBC News.

The dead included 8-month-old twins, said Kendra Lee Miller, who is related to many of the victims. There were at least eight survivors. Miller said the victims lived in La Mora, which is about 75 miles south of the U.S. border, where an offshoot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been a major presence for many years, relatives said.

Mexico's national civil defense agency confirmed that elements of the National Guard, the army and the state police were conducting a search operation in Bavispe on Monday night in response to the reports. It provided no other information.

The U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau said in a tweet in Spanish that "the safety of our fellow citizens is our top priority. I am closely following the situation in the mountains between Sonora and Chihuahua."