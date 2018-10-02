 Rainbow Lobsters: Rare Crustaceans Found in New England - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Rainbow Lobsters: Rare Crustaceans Found in New England

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

6 PHOTOS

39 minutes ago

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
Lobsters are not uncommon in New England, but rare-colored crustaceans make for some excitement. Some have gone on display at aquariums and science centers.

From translucent to calico, lobsters have been caught in unexpected hues off New England coasts.
More Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Anti-Kavanaugh Protestors Greet Sen. Flake in Boston
Inside the Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of Texas
Connect With Us
AdChoices