Rapper XXXTentacion Shot to Death in South Florida

South Florida rapper XXXTentacion has died after he was shot in Deerfield Beach Monday, officials said.
The 20-year-old singer, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot outside Riva Motorsports at 3671 N. Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, officials said.
Several deputies were at the scene examining a black BMW that was believed to be the rapper's car. No arrests have been made and investigators haven't named any suspects.
XXXTentacion, who had a Top 10 pop hit with "Sad!" and saw his sophomore album reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last month, was awaiting trial on aggravated battery, domestic battery and false imprisonment charges after he was accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend.
Miami-Dade court records show he was due in court next week for a hearing in the case.