Rain, Snow Forecast to Pound Much of U.S. as Millions Travel for Thanksgiving

A series of storms are forecast to pound much of the United States this week, delivering an extended bout of rain, ice and snow just as millions of drivers are expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, NBC News reports.

The winter weather had already begun Sunday in the north and northeast, with heavy snow and slick conditions reported from Ohio and Pennsylvania to Massachusetts and Vermont.

The American Automobile Association expected the country’s highways to remain clogged throughout the week: more than 49 million people plan on driving to their holiday destination, the association said — the most since 2005 and a nearly 3 percent increase over last year. The worst gridlock is anticipated Wednesday in large metropolitan regions like Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and Houston, the association said.

The traffic slow-downs will come as another band of storms blanket a broad swath of the country, the National Weather Service said.