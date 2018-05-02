Explosion Injures SWAT Officers During Conn. Standoff

DroneRanger video shows the massive emergency response on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven, where a domestic situation turned into a police standoff and six SWAT team members were injured in an explosion while trying to communicate with the suspect. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Emergency responders are out in force on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven and six police officers were injured in an explosion during a police standoff in North Haven Wednesday.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda told reporters that the incident began when North Haven police received a report that a man was holding his family hostage inside a home on Quinnipiac Avenue.

According to Connecticut State Police Sgt. Marc Gelvin, the man inside the home refused to communicate with police and barricaded himself inside. Police said they were not aware of any hostages.

The South Central Regional SWAT team was called in and while they were clearing the outside of the home, there was an explosion from a barn on the property. Gelvin said six officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The fire continues to burn and police are still working to make contact with the suspect. It is not clear what caused the explosion at this time.

Neighbors have been asked to shelter-in-place and immediate neighbors have been evacuated.

Quinnipiac Avenue is closed in the area.

Connecticut State Police are on scene assisting North Haven, along with multiple other local departments. The New Haven Fire department has also been called in for assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.