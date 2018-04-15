Protesters Say 'Too Little Too Latte' After Arrest at Philly Starbucks

Starbucks is apologizing after two African-American men were attested at a Center City location. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said that, despite the controversial outcome, Philly police were just doing their job.

Protesters swarmed a Philadelphia Starbucks Sunday after two black men were arrested there last week for allegedly refusing to leave.

The demonstration at the Center City cafe started around noon at the intersection of 18th and Spruce streets and quickly escalated. Protesters carrying loud speakers shouted as they crowded into the coffee shop and confronted employees behind the cash register.

One man led a call and response chant: "Today, this space is secure," he said, "secured by the people."

Some demonstrators carried signs that read "Too Little Too Latte" and "#Enough Shame On Your Starbucks." Outside, an organizer told those crowded that "we will not tolerate racial bias anymore."

Sunday's action stemmed from a video posted on social media showing two black men, who claimed to have been waiting for a friend, being handcuffed and escorted out of the coffee shop on Thursday.

On Saturday, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said he wanted to apologize personally to the two men. Johnson posted a lengthy statement on the company's website, calling the situation "disheartening" and "reprehensible."

Even Philadelphia native turned Hollywood actor Kevin Hart waded into the controversy, tweeting that Starbucks must "make this situation right."

Videos posted online showed the men remaining calm as they were surrounded by several officers, who asked them to stand before leading them out of the store.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Starbucks employees called 911 to say the men were trespassing. He said officers did nothing wrong when the men refused to leave, which led to the arrest.

But Johnson said it was wrong for the store to call police and promised to make any "necessary changes" to the company's practices.

"You should expect more from us," Johnson said, adding that he will be visiting Philadelphia and meeting with the regional manager in coming days.

At least one witness who saw the arrest last week described the incident as upsetting.

"I’m black and it was just so ... I was scared for them," Michelle Saahene told NBC10. "I was so angry I was trembling. I was furious."

Saahene said both men were minding their own business, using their phones and sitting quietly.