Pope Francis Set to Face Questions, Anger in Ireland Visit

Pope Francis sent a letter calling for accountability and condemning the priests accused of child sex abuse in Pennsylvania. The report and the Pope's response has some local Catholics conflicted, and questioning the church about what action leaders will take.

Pope Francis is likely to get a chilly welcome in Ireland this weekend when he attends the World Meeting of the Families there, NBC News reported.

Decades of abuse scandals have damaged the Catholic Church's standing and weakened its influence in what has traditionally been a stronghold for the religion. Half as many poeple are expected for Francis' Mass in Dublin as attended Pope John Paul II's during the last papal visit in 1979.

Francis' two-day trip comes after he apologized this week over the abuse scandal in Pennsylvania, but victims in Ireland want answers as well.

"This visit is enormously distressing for a lot of survivors, it has reactivated a lot of the trauma and the pain that they have experienced, so the very least they deserve is a clear statement of the actions the pope intends to take, not another apology," said Maeve Lewis, executive director of Irish abuse counseling group One In Four on local TV this week.