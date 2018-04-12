2 Bodies Found in CT Pickup, 1 in NY Car; Cops Probe Link

Police say deaths of two people found in a pickup in New Milford this morning, and a man found dead in a minivan in Dutchess County, New York are all connected, and also tied to the death of an infant in Knightdale, N.C.

According to the Knightdale police chief, a Knightdale father and daughter who were facing charges after having a baby together are dead, along with the child and the daughter’s adoptive father.

Steven Pladl, 43, and his biological daughter Katie Pladl, 20 were arrested on incest charges in January after having a child together. According to Knightdale police, around 8:40 a.m. Steven Pladl was found dead in Dover, New York while Katie Pladl and her adoptive father were found dead in New Milford, Connecticut. Their 7-month-old baby was also found dead in North Carolina after a welfare check.

Steven Pladl and Katie Pladl

Photo credit: Raleigh-Wake CCBI

Virginia Attorney David E. Noll, who represented Katie Pladl, said “It’s incredibly tragic event. Details are still coming in. Out of respect for the surviving families, I’ll withhold further comment for now.”



New Milford, Connecticut police told NBC Connecticut they received reports of gunshots at 8:40 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Route 55 and Route 7 in New Milford, where they found a male and female victim dead in a pickup. Police are calling the deaths a double homicide.

New York State Police said New Milford police alerted area police agencies to be on the lookout for a light blue minivan with North Carolina plates and a probation officer from the Dutchess County Probation Department saw a vehicle matching the description on Dog Tail Corners Road, east of Berkshire Road in Dover.

Authorities from the Dutchess County Sherriff’s Office, New York State Police, New Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police converged on the vehicle, which was parked with the engine running, and found a man dead inside, according to New York State Police. Authorities are calling the death of suicide.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Jeff Weinzierl, who lives near the scene of the New Milford shooting, said he heard at least eight gunshots around 8:40 a.m., as his wife was getting ready to leave for work and he was feeding horses in the barn.

He said people target shoot in the area all the time and that does not bother him, but what happened this morning sounded like gunshots from a semi-automatic and they knew something was wrong.

