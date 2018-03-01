Woman, 3 Young Children Found Dead in Mass. Home

Authorities are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and three young children whose bodies were found in the bedroom of a home in West Brookfield, Mass.

Authorities are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of a woman and three young children Thursday in a home in West Brookfield, Massachusetts.

The bodies of a woman, a 7-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were discovered in the upstairs bedroom of a home on Old Warren Road, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

"At this time, we are treating the deaths as suspicious," Early said Thursday night, adding that it's very early in the investigation and many questions remain unanswered.

According to the Quaboag Regional School District, the incident involved two elementary school students.

"Earlier today I was informed by the West Brookfield Police of a tragedy involving two West Brookfield Elementary School students. The specific circumstances are unknown at this time," Superintendent Brett Kustigian said in a statement. "Police wanted to reassure the community that there is no cause for alarm."

"While we don't anticipate or believe right now that there is a worry to the general public, erring on the side of caution, we will have personnel at the school tomorrow, along with grief counselors," said West Brookfield Police Chief Thomas O'Donnell.

According to Early, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner intends to investigate the deaths.

West Brookfield Police, Massachusetts State Police, Hardwick Police and the Fire Marshal's office were on the scene around 7:30 p.m.

The East Brookfield Fire Department sent its thoughts to the people of West Brookfield in a tweet.

No further information was immediately available.