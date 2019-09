Authorities Respond to Illinois Mall, Video Shows SUV Driving Inside

NOTE: NBC 5 is live at the scene. Watch in the player above.

One person is in custody, Schaumburg police said, after a vehicle was driven into one of the entrances of Woodfield Mall. No injuries were immediately reported.

"At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation," police said in a statement. "Police are on scene and the mall is in the process of being evacuated. Please avoid the area if possible. The investigation is ongoing."

A massive police presence converged on the mall after video showed a car driving through the inside of the popular suburban Chicago shopping center.

The Schaumburg Fire Department confirmed it was responding to an incident at the mall Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

A video posted to social media indicated an SUV drove through the mall. Police have not yet responded to NBC 5's request for comment.

Sky 5 footage from the scene showed crowds and a heavy police presence outside the mall.

Witnesses reported the mall was on lockdown and customers were hiding in the back of stores.

