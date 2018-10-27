There are multiple deaths after a shooting Saturday morning at a Pittsburgh synagogue, officials said, adding that three officers have been shot and the suspect is in custody.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando told reporters that police responded to an active shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue at Wilkins Avenue and Shady Avenue in Squirrel Hill. He said there were "multiple casualties."

Preliminary details from multiple senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident say 12 people were shot, including the officers, and at least eight people have died, WNBC’s Jonathan Dienst reported.

Sources say the 46-year-old suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and multiple handguns, Dienst and NBC's Tom Winter reported.

Police said officers were still working to determine there was no more threat.

Video from local NBC affiliate WPXI posted to social media showed a heavy police presence in the area along with other emergency services. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Pittsburgh, as well as the FBI in Pittsburgh, said on Twitter that agents were responding to the scene.

Jeff Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told WPXI that the organization’s security officer has notified all JCC synagogues and that they are on modified lockdown.

One man who spoke to WPXI said his father-in-law was inside the Tree of Life synagogue at the time. He called the incident "unbelievable" and said "people have to stop hating."

The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community. Tree of Life describes itself on its website as conservative Jewish congregation that is also “progressive and relevant to the way we live today.”

Cathie Mayers, who lives in the Point Breeze neighborhood next to Squirrel Hill, said Tree of Life is a well-known place in the area.

"If you mention Tree of Life to people in Pittsburgh, they know what you’re talking about," she told NBC. "If you drive around Squirrel Hill on a Saturday, or Friday night, you’re going to see people attending service."

Mayers called the shooting "surprising" and "very, very saddening," saying that "it’s unusual for Squirrel Hill, but this is a very, very surprising incident for Pittsburgh, especially at a place of worship."

President Donald Trump tweeted that he was "watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."

He added: "Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!"

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called the shooting a "serious situation," adding on Twitter to "keep the congregants and law enforcement in your prayers."

Wolf and Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey arrived on the scene in Squirrel Hill around noon.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear of this morning's tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. We send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected," the Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.