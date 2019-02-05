Iraqi children sit amidst the rubble of a street in Mosul's Nablus neighbourhood infront of a billboard bearing the logo of ISIS on March 12, 2017, during an offensive by security forces to retake the western parts of the city from IS fighters.

The Islamic State group is regrouping in Iraq faster than in Syria, according to a new Pentagon report, underscoring the fluid nature of the security threat in the Middle East, NBC News reported.

The assessment of the efforts by ISIS to reestablish a foothold in the region comes as the U.S. military is moving forward with a plan to pull out of Syria.

Citing the ongoing threat posed by the terror group, several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and former defense officials have sharply criticized President Donald Trump's plan to draw down troops in Syria, as well as in Afghanistan.

The report, which was released Monday, confirms an NBC News story published last week that said a draft version had warned that ISIS could regain territory in six to 12 months in the absence of sustained military pressure.