Passenger Dies After Boston-Bound United Flight Diverted to Dulles

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport after a passenger on board died from a medical emergency.

Flight 1888 was traveling from Houston to Boston Wednesday morning when the passenger suffered a medical emergency. The crew used all available medical equipment on board, and had the plane diverted to Dulles, a United spokesperson said.

It's not clear what the medical emergency was, but the spokesperson said the passenger died.

No further details have been released.