Hoax Call Made to Home of Parkland Activist David Hogg

No one was home at the time of the call

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    NBC 6's Dan Krauth has the latest after SWAT members were called to the home of David Hogg following what officials say was a fake call.

    (Published 51 minutes ago)

    Police responded to the home of outspoken Parkland activist and school shooting survivor David Hogg after what officials say was a hoax phone call of a person inside with a gun.

    Chopper 6 was over the scene at the home off Nob Hill Road shortly after 9 a.m.

    Broward Sheriff's Office officials say no one was home at the time of the call, but SWAT units responded and searched the home and surrounding areas.

    A nearby elementary school was also placed on lockdown for over a hour before police cleared the area.

    Hogg, along with several other survivors of the Feb. 14 attack that killed 17 people, recently announced a summer bus tour aimed at registering young voters. The 75 stops in more than 20 states will also include each congressional district in Florida. 

