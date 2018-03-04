Florida Shooting Survivors Performing at Carnegie Hall in NYC - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Florida Shooting Survivors Performing at Carnegie Hall in NYC

The students' high school was hit by tragedy in last month's deadly Valentine's Day shooting

Published at 9:32 AM CST on Mar 4, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Florida Shooting Survivors to Perform at Carnegie Hall

    A band from the Florida high school beset by a deadly shooting last month is performing this week at New York’s Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious music venues in the world.

    (Published Saturday, March 3, 2018)

    A band from the Florida high school beset by a deadly shooting last month is performing this week at New York’s Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious music venues in the world.

    Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wind Symphony arrived in the city on Saturday and were greeted by Port Authority Police officers.

    Port Authority Police Benevolent Association posted a photo to Twitter of the officers and the students at John F. Kennedy Airport.


    Another photo posted by the school’s principal, Ty Thompson, shows the band at Miami International Airport earlier in the morning. Officers from Miami-Dade Police and the Broward County Sheriff's Office escorted the students to the airport.

    The band members will perform Tuesday afternoon at the 2018 New York Wind Band Festival at Carnegie Hall.


    Stoneman Douglas was one of six schools in the nation chosen to perform at the world-famous venue, according to KMPH.

    The high school was thrust into the national spotlight on Valentine’s Day when 17 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

    Fla. Shooting Survivor Recalls Meeting Shooter's GazeFla. Shooting Survivor Recalls Meeting Shooter's Gaze

    Kyle Laman, 15, who was shot during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, recalls meeting the gaze of the gunman and diving for cover. NBC 6 Reporter Stephanie Bertini has the story.

    (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices