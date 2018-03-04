A band from the Florida high school beset by a deadly shooting last month is performing this week at New York’s Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious music venues in the world.

A band from the Florida high school beset by a deadly shooting last month is performing this week at New York’s Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious music venues in the world.

Members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wind Symphony arrived in the city on Saturday and were greeted by Port Authority Police officers.

Port Authority Police Benevolent Association posted a photo to Twitter of the officers and the students at John F. Kennedy Airport.





Another photo posted by the school’s principal, Ty Thompson, shows the band at Miami International Airport earlier in the morning. Officers from Miami-Dade Police and the Broward County Sheriff's Office escorted the students to the airport.

The band members will perform Tuesday afternoon at the 2018 New York Wind Band Festival at Carnegie Hall.





Stoneman Douglas was one of six schools in the nation chosen to perform at the world-famous venue, according to KMPH.

The high school was thrust into the national spotlight on Valentine’s Day when 17 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

Fla. Shooting Survivor Recalls Meeting Shooter's Gaze