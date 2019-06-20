Parents Throw Punches in Brawl at Kid's Baseball Game in Colorado

A wild fight broke out among adults at a children's baseball game in Colorado this weekend, leading to at least five people being cited, NBC News reported.

The brawl was caught on video, and police in Lakewood are asking for the public's help in identifying more of the people involved after citing people aged 24 to 55.

The free-for-all apparently broke out when some parents became angry at the 13-year-old umpire, who warned parents on both sides over foul language. That led to a complaint that there were no ejections, NBC affiliate KUSA reported.

"You know, you have 7-year-olds playing a baseball game and it's the parents that need to grow up," Lakewood police spokesman John Romero told NBC News Wednesday.