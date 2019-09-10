It's Palindrome Week (But Not the Last One of the Century)

A Toyota's a Toyota -- but we got it wrong in saying that this week is the last palindrome week of the century.

Palindromes are words, phrases or a sequence of numbers that can be read the same way forward and backward. Some examples: Mom! Dad! Wow! Tell a ballet.

Tuesday -- 9/10/19 -- kicked off a 10-day week when all the numbers line up using a m/dd/yy format (9/10/2019 also worked).

Here's how it looks:

9/10/19

9/11/19

9/12/19

9/13/19

9/14/19

9/15/19

9/16/19

9/17/19

9/18/19

9/19/19

Farmers' Almanac noted that using the same format each century gets nine years with 10 consecutive palindrome days, and they always happen in the second decade of that 100-year span.

But that doesn't mean those are the only palindrome weeks we can expect over a lifetime, as some readers pointed out when we cited incorrect information on Tuesday. There's another 10-day palindrome week that kicks off on 1/20/21, for example.

We can expect other palindrome days ahead on the calendar. NBC News reported back in 2011 about a professor at University of Portland, Aziz Inan, who has studied numerical palindromes. He compiled a list here of 38 palindrome dates for the 21st Century (in a month/day/year format that uses four numbers for the year). The next one up is Feb. 2, 2020 (02/02/2020).

The word palindrome comes from the Greek palindromos and signifies a running back again, according to Etymonline.com. The ancient Greeks famously inscribed a palindrome phrase on fountains.

Here's a good list of palindrome words and phrases.

CORRECTION (Sept. 11, 2019, 8:46 a.m. ET): This story was updated after an earlier version misstated the frequency of palindrome weeks.