This Oct. 12, 2017, file photo shows CalFire firefighter Trevor Smith uses a hose as he monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire near Calistoga, California.

PG&E has announced a settlement agreement with individual wildfire claimants for multiple fires totaling more than $13 billion.

These fires include the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the Camp Fire in 2018 that leveled most of the town of Paradise. As a part of the settlement the company will also settle claims related to the Tubbs Fire and the Ghost Ship fire, although PG&E does not admit fault in those incidents.

PG&E has also pledged to make changes within the organization to improve operations. These changes include appointing new leaders, completing infrastructure inspections and creating a Wildfire Assistance Fund.

