Online, Mobile Banking Down for Wells Fargo Customers

What appeared to be a nationwide outage was affecting Wells Fargo customers Thursday morning.

The number of people affected was not immediately clear, but customers on social media reported being unable to access online banking and mobile app services.

Wells Fargo Communications Manager Hilary O'Byrne confirmed the outage. "We are currently experiencing a systems issue, and as a result some customers are unable to log into mobile and online banking," she said in a statement.

O'Byrne said the bank was investigating the cause of the outage but could not say how many people were being affected. In the meantime, "branch and contact center" employees are able to help customers, she said.

Wells Fargo apologized to customers on Twitter and asked them to check its account for updates.