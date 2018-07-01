One Dead, Nine Others Injured in Boat Explosion in Bahamas

RAW VIDEO: New video released shows the aftermath of a boat explosion in the Bahamas on Saturday. Video Courtesy: SCV/Chris Topperwien

One person is dead and nine others were injured after a boat exploded in the Bahamas on Saturday.

The explosion happened at 11 a.m. near Exuma.

12 people were on board at the time of the explosion, 10 Americans and two Bahamians. Four passengers that were injured were airlifted to a hospital in Clearwater. The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

Passengers from a neighboring boat captured the aftermath of the explosion on video.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the explosion.