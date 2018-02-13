Olympic Crackdown on Dog Meat Fails to Banish It From Menus - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Olympic Crackdown on Dog Meat Fails to Banish It From Menus

Published at 7:43 AM CST on Feb 13, 2018

    Jung Yeon-je / AFP - Getty Images file
    This dog meat farm on the outskirts of Seoul, South Korea, was shut down on Nov. 28, 2017.

    Dog meat restaurants are cooking up their traditional specialties despite government pressure and financial incentives aimed at curbing sales during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, NBC News reported.

    Consuming dog is largely unpopular in modern South Korea and has become increasingly taboo. But "bosingtang" — literally “invigorating stew” made with dog meat — still appears on some menus.

    “The government doesn’t want tourists to be offended by it,” Pyeongchang County official Lee Yong Jae told NBC News.

    These days few people aged under 40 eat dog, according to Joo Young Ha, a professor at the Academy of Korean Studies and an expert in Korean anthropology. However, he said it remains popular among elderly people living in rural areas.

