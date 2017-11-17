This Aug. 2, 2001, file photo shows part of the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

Ohio State University has joined a growing list of schools that have suspended fraternities in an effort to crack down on hazing, NBC News reported.



On Thursday, the university announced that it’s investigating over a quarter of its Interfraternity Council chapters for potential violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

Most of the investigations involve hazing and alcohol, a university spokesman told the student newspaper, The Lantern.

"The university will not tolerate behavior that puts the health and safety of students at risk," Ryan Lovell, the senior director of sorority and fraternity life, said in a letter to chapter presidents. "This proactive step is being taken so that the IFC community takes a pause to reflect and create individual, actionable strategies for the future."