North Korea Launches More Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 25, 2019.

North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles on Friday morning local time, according to three U.S. officials, its third launch of short-range missiles in just over a week, NBC News reported.

The launch was very similar to the previous two launches, and the missiles landed in the sea, said the officials.

There was no threat to the U.S. or any of its allies in the region, said the officials, and the early assessment is that North Korea was making another show of force prior to joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises scheduled for August.