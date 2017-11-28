North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile in New Test

With North Korea conducting a sixth nuclear test on Sept. 2, 2017, there have been a lot of questions about the capabilities of that country's nuclear program. Dr. Bruce Bennett, a Senior International/Defense Researcher at the RAND Corporation, is a leading expert on the subject and explains what other pressures besides military options the world can put on North Korea in order to slow down or eliminate their nuclear capabilities.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile early Wednesday (local time) in its first such test since September, NBC News reported.

The missile traveled east towards Japan, a South Korean military official from the Joint Chief of Staff's office said.

The missile appeared to land within Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to a tweet from the office of Japan's prime minister, though U.S. and South Korean officials didn't immediately confirm that. The zone covers large swaths of the ocean around Japan.



North Korea has tested various kinds of missiles this year, most recently a ballistic missile that flew over Japanese territory on Sept. 15. This test took place while President Donald Trump, who has sought to end North Korea's nuclear missile program, was having lunch with Senate Republicans at the Capitol.

