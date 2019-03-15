New Zealand Shooting: Parkland Students Mourn for Friends Made in Christchurch - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New Zealand Shooting: Parkland Students Mourn for Friends Made in Christchurch

    AP
    Florida students Isaac Christian, left, and Einav Cohen pose for a photo Friday, July 27, 2018, at the Weta Workshop movie effects studio in Wellington, New Zealand.

    In July 2018, Isaac Christian was among 28 students and 4 chaperones who traveled from Parkland, Florida, to the University of Canterbury in Christchurch — a visit intended to help the students cope with the shooting they had survived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    When Christian saw the news that a gunman had entered two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, he frantically began sending text messages.

    “It’s kind of like the same feelings as when our school shooting happened. It felt so surreal,” Christian, 17, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, said of the latest massacre.

