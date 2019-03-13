A New York man was stunned when he received a whopping Con Ed bill — one totaling almost $38 million. John Chandler reports.

When Tommy Straub saw the astounding $37,974,401.35 amount as he went to pay his bill online, he didn’t worry he would have to pay the jaw-dropping amount. Instead, he decided to take a photo and share it on social media to not only laugh at the bizarre situation, but to warn others.

“Hey @ConEdison: I own a 600 square foot apartment in Astoria, Qns. I do NOT own the entirety of Manhattan Island. THIS IS INSANE. FIX IT,” Straub tweeted.

Straub says he has no problem with the utility company and that he has spoken with Con Ed throughout the day. In the end, the issue was resolved and he just paid $77.14.

He tweeted that the utility company says the problem could have been an error in the page's rendering.

Meanwhile, Con Ed says that it has no record of the online payment field generating the close to $38 million amount Straub claims. A spokesperson for the company added that it was not a bill.