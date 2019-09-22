New York Celebrity Chef Carl Ruiz Dies at 44

Popular chef Carl Ruiz has died, his restaurant confirmed on Sunday.
Popular chef Carl Ruiz has died, his restaurant confirmed on Sunday.
The New York chef was rising in popularity with appearances on the Food Newtork and News 4 in recent months.
Ruiz's restaurant opened
"To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing the Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefsPopular chef Carl Ruiz has died, his restaurant confirmed on Sunday.
La Cubana, Ruiz's restaurant, opened this summer in the Meatpacking District. His cause of death wasn't immediately clear.
"No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother," a post on La Cubana's Instagram account read.
"To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs," the post added.