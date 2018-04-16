NJ Teen Behind Viral Eminem Cover Surprised With Music Studio

George surprises an uplifting child prodigy with a special music space that will help him change the world.

A New Jersey teenager who has wowed the world with his musical talent -- including a viral rendition of Eminem's song "Not Afraid" -- was surprised with a music recording studio on the NBC home improvement show "George to the Rescue."

Sparsh Shah was born with a genetic disease that causes his bones to be very fragile. The 14-year-old from New Jersey has had more than 125 bone fractures so far in his young life, a result of Osteogenesis imperfecta.

The brittle bone disease has stunted Shah's growth and confined him to a wheelchair -- but it hasn't broken his spirit.

He's found his passion in music, and has written more than 10 original songs. But it's his clean cover of the 2010 Eminem song "Not Afraid," fused with Indian classical music, that launched him toward stardom and garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube.

Shah has sung the National Anthem at an NBA game, performed on the show "Little Big Shots," given a motivational TedTalk and acquired an international fan base on his YouTube channel.

"Him being in a wheelchair, we never imagined that he would be able to touch souls and lives of people not just in his neighborhood, but in 200 countries," his father, Hiren Shah, said.

Sparsh Shah said it's important to stay focused on the positive, and music helps him deliver that message.



In an effort to help Shah on that mission, "George to the Rescue" host Geroge Oliphant surprised the child music prodigy with his dream music studio and renovated the family's Iselin home with wheelchair-friendly upgrades.

"I’m convinced he will help make the world a better place & am honored to have been able to help him on that mission. There is no Impossible only I’m possible," Oliphant tweeted about the renovation project.



Watch more on Sparsh's inspirational journey above.

