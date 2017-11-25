NBC 7's Dave Summers shares an investigation into a military plane crash off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, where eight service members were recovered from the ocean and three are still missing. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

The U.S. Navy has identified the three missing sailors unaccounted for after a plane crash in the Philippine Sea, the 7th Fleet said in a statement Saturday.

Lt. Steven Combs, Airman Matthew Chialastri and Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso have been named as the sailors lost in the C-2A Greyhound crash on Wednesday. Their families have been notified, the Navy said.

Combs, originally from Florida, was part of the Carrier Air Wing Five, which is attached to the USS Ronald Reagan, the aircraft carrier where the plane was headed at the time of the crash.

Grosso, also from Florida, and Chialastri, from Louisiana, were assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan and had also been awarded the National Defense Ribbon.

The search and rescue efforts for the sailors was suspended at 10 a.m. local time Friday (8 p.m. Thursday ET.)