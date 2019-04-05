'This Is Not a Drill': Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach on Lockdown - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'This Is Not a Drill': Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach on Lockdown

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    'This Is Not a Drill': Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach on Lockdown
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A Boeing Co. F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, left, sits on the flight line at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 19, 2014.

    Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach was on lockdown Friday due to "a security incident," the base said on Twitter, adding, "this is not a drill." 

    A separate post by the Virginia Beach Fire Department said "all gates are closed" over the security situation. 

    Naval Air Station Oceana is home to 18 F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet squadrons. The base has about 10,500 active Navy personnel, along with their families and 4,500 civilian personnel, according to its website.

    This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

      

