President Donald Trump again lashed out against the late Arizona senator saying, “’I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.” The comments came after he tweeted more scorn over the weekend. McCain’s daughter Meghan said that Trump had a “pathetic life” and “will never be a great man.”

The Washington National Cathedral says President Donald Trump did not need to approve the funeral for Sen. John McCain.

Trump said during a speech in Ohio on Wednesday, "I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president I had to approve. I don't care about this. I didn't get a 'Thank you.' That's OK. We sent him on the way, but I wasn't a fan of John McCain."

But a spokesperson for the National Cathedral said in a statement Thursday that relatives organize funerals and it doesn't need approval from the president.

“Washington National Cathedral was honored to host the funeral service for Senator John McCain. All funerals and memorial services at the Cathedral are organized by the family of the deceased; only a state funeral for a former president involves consultation with government officials. No funeral at the Cathedral requires the approval of the president or any other government official,” read the statement.