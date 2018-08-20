Nashville police released this photo of a Chevy car that two people used to flee a robbery in which a man and a woman were killed Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Police in Nashville are searching for a pair of "cold-blooded killers" who gunned down two people celebrating a birthday and may be linked to a string of recent crimes, NBC News reported.

Bartley Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio were fatally shot outside a bar and music venue around 3 a.m. Friday in what police said was a robbery. Two others in their group were not shot.



Police are investigating whether that shooting was related to the fatal shooting of Kendall Rice as he walked to a bus stop three days earlier, along with four attempted robberies, according to local newspaper The Tennessean.

"It's definitely scary," said Hannah Thompson, who lives in Nashville. "It struck a lot of fear in me and makes me nervous to get home at night."