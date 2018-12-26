Cop Fends Off Menacing Group in NYC Subway Station, Is Praised for Restraint

A police officer is being praised for his brave and restrained response when a group of intoxicated homeless men went after him inside a Brooklyn subway station, where the officer was working alone. Michael George reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018)

A New York City police officer is being praised for his brave and restrained response when a group of intoxicated homeless men went after him inside a subway station, where the officer was working alone.

It happened late Sunday night, when a cop on a solo foot post inside the East Broadway subway station on the F line was told by a woman that she was being harassed by a group men inside the station, according to NYPD.

The officer approached the men, who were visibly intoxicated, and asked them to leave the station, police said. The men refused to leave and became combative, and started tussling with the cop, cellphone video taken by a bystander shows.

"Stand back. I don't want to hurt you," the cop shouted repeatedly at the men as they approached him, waving his baton at them.

The officer kicked one of the men to fend him off, and another tried to go after the officer -- but ended up tumbling onto the tracks, the video showed. Police said the officer requested power be turned off to the tracks and for backup to arrive.

The man was taken off the tracks, and the four others were taken into police custody.

On Monday morning, Christmas Eve, officers returned to the same subway station and saw the men there again. They were taken into custody in local law violation of being outstretched in the station, police said. The district attorney has declined to prosecute the case, however, angering the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association.

"Had it gone the other way, we might have had a seriously injured or dead police officer instead," said union president Patrick Lynch. "It's wrong that they were not charged for attacking him."

Meanwhile, the officer seen in the video, Syed Ali, was honored by Brooklyn councilman Chaim Deutsch on Christmas Day for his "quick action to defend civilians and himself against five individuals attacking on a subway platform."

Deutsch said the officer showed restraint for not reaching for his gun.

Mayor de Blasio also tweeted praise for Ali's "extraordinary professionalism and bravery," and said the NYPD would increase its presence at the station.

