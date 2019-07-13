NYCBlackout: Social Media Users Take to Twitter During Manhattan Power Outage

New Yorkers took to Twitter Saturday evening amid a power outage that left much of midtown Manhattan in the dark.
NYC Power Outage: Photos of the Blackout
From subway passengers stuck on trains to a lightless Radio City, people used the hashtag #nycblackout to share information and images.
But as crowds in Times Square were turned away from Broadway theaters because of the blackouts, some cast members didn't let tech problems ruin their performance. Actors from acclaimed musicals "Come From Away," "Waitress" and "Hadestown" joined swaths of people on the street for an impromptu set.
Impromptu performance #broadwayblackout@wecomefromawaypic.twitter.com/PfHYZeFJ6v Very nice. Cast of @hadestown singing to the disappointed audience about the #blackout. pic.twitter.com/zIHuozHIGu The cast of @WaitressMusical entertaining stalled theatergoers outside during the NYC blackout. (via @meganrgaffney) #Blackout#NYCBlackoutpic.twitter.com/vLLnAcKV8D
Impromptu performance #broadwayblackout@wecomefromawaypic.twitter.com/PfHYZeFJ6v— Chad Kimball (@chadkimball1) July 14, 2019
Very nice. Cast of @hadestown singing to the disappointed audience about the #blackout. pic.twitter.com/zIHuozHIGu— angela pinsky (@AngelaPinsky) July 13, 2019
The cast of @WaitressMusical entertaining stalled theatergoers outside during the NYC blackout. (via @meganrgaffney) #Blackout#NYCBlackoutpic.twitter.com/vLLnAcKV8D— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 14, 2019
Others delivered newscasts in the dark, or tried to direct New York City traffic.
Take a look:
(Upper West Side, Manhattan) Major Blackout in Columbus Circle — Developing: Power is out in multiple buildings on Broadway from 55th St to 59th St after a nearby transformer fire. Updates here: https://t.co/QFCq6IlWeQ#CitizenApp#ProtectTheWorldpic.twitter.com/cnpNwARqgr And with Broadway shows cancelled due to blackout the streets fill.#nyc#nycpoweroutage#nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/cg95c2Ty7N Scenes from 30 Rock during the #nycblackout. Elevators aren’t working. Thankfully I was only up on the 4th and was able to take the stairs. pic.twitter.com/ZUPLEvaqIh Add Hell’s Kitchen to the #blackout list. Here you see a man helping direct traffic on 43rd and 10th Ave. @ConEdison#NYCblackoutpic.twitter.com/wZGY6uhrZf Radio City lights are out due to the blackout#blackout#nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/deE8EgoYi0 CBS WEEKEND NEWS IN BLACKOUT @CBSEveningNews@CBSNews#nycblackout#blackout#cbsnewspic.twitter.com/BrUipDaLBY More from the #NYCblackout#blackout , from Hell’s Kitchen area. Cell service spotty but working, stores empty. Wine store guy leaving (on what would probably be an insanely profitable night if his cash register worked). pic.twitter.com/wAVwwaRuIi Umm, all the giant moniters went out in Times Square #NYCpic.twitter.com/xbOEyzaChk https://twitter.com/danafbishop/status/1150189289705279488 Here’s how we’re on TV for @NBCNightlyNews from 30 Rock in the midst of a blackout in parts of midtown Manhattan. Backup generators in one small studio. #Blackoutpic.twitter.com/e833iLygJh We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you. #NYCblackout Around Broadway area. Hearing stories about people getting stuck in elevators in some buildings. #nyc#blackout#njmornings@News12NJpic.twitter.com/8MLc5a2hum BLACKOUT AT FROZEN!!! stuck on a subway train with no power #blackout#nycpic.twitter.com/ac6H35yzwJ Finally off the train.. but now I’m stranded in Chelsea??? #nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/4hzwZCE0Db 45th Street in Manhattan is a sea of people right now #nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/ulbgu0dMBw 66 st is completely dark. pic.twitter.com/lTke20jepN I’m going up stairs at 59 St. a little terrifying tbh. Power outage is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZE2Fu30IWz Impromptu performance #broadwayblackout@wecomefromawaypic.twitter.com/PfHYZeFJ6v A power outage in New York, but it couldn’t stop the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, creating a makeshift stage right outside Carnegie Hall. #nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/fPQJzvTS1t
Apparently it’s the whole city. Sound on!#blackout#frozen#broadway#nycblackout#broadwayblackout @ Frozen - The Musical https://t.co/tqGo15sWpQ
(Upper West Side, Manhattan) Major Blackout in Columbus Circle — Developing: Power is out in multiple buildings on Broadway from 55th St to 59th St after a nearby transformer fire. Updates here: https://t.co/QFCq6IlWeQ#CitizenApp#ProtectTheWorldpic.twitter.com/cnpNwARqgr— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) July 13, 2019
And with Broadway shows cancelled due to blackout the streets fill.#nyc#nycpoweroutage#nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/cg95c2Ty7N— FrancescoMarciuliano (@fmarciuliano) July 14, 2019
Scenes from 30 Rock during the #nycblackout. Elevators aren’t working. Thankfully I was only up on the 4th and was able to take the stairs. pic.twitter.com/ZUPLEvaqIh— Julian Alberto Hernandez (@julianahernz) July 14, 2019
Add Hell’s Kitchen to the #blackout list. Here you see a man helping direct traffic on 43rd and 10th Ave. @ConEdison#NYCblackoutpic.twitter.com/wZGY6uhrZf— Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) July 13, 2019
Radio City lights are out due to the blackout#blackout#nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/deE8EgoYi0— a guy with no name (@joedeangelus) July 13, 2019
CBS WEEKEND NEWS IN BLACKOUT @CBSEveningNews@CBSNews#nycblackout#blackout#cbsnewspic.twitter.com/BrUipDaLBY— Henry Callander (@henry_callander) July 13, 2019
More from the #NYCblackout#blackout , from Hell’s Kitchen area. Cell service spotty but working, stores empty. Wine store guy leaving (on what would probably be an insanely profitable night if his cash register worked). pic.twitter.com/wAVwwaRuIi— Ethan Harp (@EthanHarpNews) July 13, 2019
Umm, all the giant moniters went out in Times Square #NYCpic.twitter.com/xbOEyzaChk— Christian (@clovos25) July 13, 2019
https://twitter.com/danafbishop/status/1150189289705279488
Here’s how we’re on TV for @NBCNightlyNews from 30 Rock in the midst of a blackout in parts of midtown Manhattan. Backup generators in one small studio. #Blackoutpic.twitter.com/e833iLygJh— Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) July 13, 2019
We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you.— Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 13, 2019
#NYCblackout Around Broadway area. Hearing stories about people getting stuck in elevators in some buildings. #nyc#blackout#njmornings@News12NJpic.twitter.com/8MLc5a2hum— Carissa Lawson (@CarissaLawson) July 13, 2019
BLACKOUT AT FROZEN!!!
stuck on a subway train with no power #blackout#nycpic.twitter.com/ac6H35yzwJ— tiffani davis ♡ (@tiffdavs) July 13, 2019
Finally off the train.. but now I’m stranded in Chelsea??? #nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/4hzwZCE0Db— Dana Bishop (@danafbishop) July 13, 2019
45th Street in Manhattan is a sea of people right now #nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/ulbgu0dMBw— Liam Stack (@liamstack) July 14, 2019
66 st is completely dark. pic.twitter.com/lTke20jepN— Bombay Saphfire (@bombaysaphfire) July 13, 2019
I’m going up stairs at 59 St. a little terrifying tbh. Power outage is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ZE2Fu30IWz— Bombay Saphfire (@bombaysaphfire) July 13, 2019
Impromptu performance #broadwayblackout@wecomefromawaypic.twitter.com/PfHYZeFJ6v— Chad Kimball (@chadkimball1) July 14, 2019
A power outage in New York, but it couldn’t stop the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, creating a makeshift stage right outside Carnegie Hall. #nycblackoutpic.twitter.com/fPQJzvTS1t— Ravi Agrawal (@RaviReports) July 14, 2019