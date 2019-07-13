NYCBlackout: Social Media Users Take to Twitter During Manhattan Power Outage

New Yorkers took to Twitter Saturday evening amid a power outage that left much of midtown Manhattan in the dark.

NYC Power Outage: Photos of the Blackout

From subway passengers stuck on trains to a lightless Radio City, people used the hashtag #nycblackout to share information and images.

But as crowds in Times Square were turned away from Broadway theaters because of the blackouts, some cast members didn't let tech problems ruin their performance. Actors from acclaimed musicals "Come From Away," "Waitress" and "Hadestown" joined swaths of people on the street for an impromptu set.

Others delivered newscasts in the dark, or tried to direct New York City traffic.

Take a look: