Small Plane Crashes Into Orange County Neighborhood, 2 Dead

Feb. 3, 2019.

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into a residential area in Orange County on Sunday, according to Orange County Fire authorities. The crash resulted in a fire that gutted a house.

The plane crashed in the 1900 block of Canyon Drive in Yorba Linda around 1:45 p.m.. The aircraft, a Cessna 414A, crashed into a residential home under unknown circumstances. It had just departed the Fullerton Municipal Airport.

There's no information so far regarding why the plane crashed, OCFA Capt. Cameron Rossman said.

The names of those killed will be withheld pending notification of kin.

Two others were hospitalized, with their condition unknown. One firefighter suffered an ankle injury, Rossman said.

A total of 72 firefighters from the OCFA, Anaheim and Orange were dispatched to the scene, he said.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.