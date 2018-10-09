Harvard Diving Coach Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations

Harvard's head diving coach is on leave while facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Harvard University diving coach Chris Heaton has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a statement from the school.

"Chris Heaton, the Class of 1989 Head Coach for Diving, has decided to step down from his role," the release reads.

A class action complaint against USA Diving stated that Heaton is accused of soliciting nude photos from female athletes at Ripfest, a diving camp in Indiana. He also allegedly sent pictures of his genitals to young female athletes.

The school said earlier this month that it was unaware of any allegations of misconduct when it Chris Heaton as head coach for diving in August.

"I'm shocked that somebody of that caliber would be involved in something like this," said graduate student Mike Vea. "That's a shame."

Heaton is not named as a defendant in the complaint, which "involves sexual abuse, exploitation, and the forced labor of USA Diving members by the Team USA coaches, entities, officials, and executives who were entrusted to protect them."

John Wingfield, the president of Ripfest, is named as a defendant. Multiple times since 2015, female athletes complained about Heaton to Wingfield, who was allegedly dismissive of the claims.

"To hear about something like that, where you can't even really talk to your coach or respect them, it's scary," said Lexi Milunovich of Harvard's tennis team.