NASA Will Embark on Its First-Ever All Female Spacewalk

Kicking off the Women’s History Month, NASA announced on Tuesday that their first-ever all female spacewalk will take place later this month.

The March 29 spacewalk will feature astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch, who will be aided on the ground by flight directors, Mary Lawrence and Kristen Facciol, who work as NASA’s flight control team in Houston.

McClain and Koch were both chosen from NASA’s 2013 astronaut candidate class, the second highest number of applicants that NASA has ever received. As part of the class, they received technical training at space centers to prepare for missions involving low- Earth orbits, asteroids, and Mars.