Madeline Sayoc, the mother of Cesar Sayoc, the man suspected of mailing over a dozen suspicious packages to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, said her son struggled with mental illness.

After waking up from surgery last week, she learned her son was accused of mailing explosives to former President Barack Obama, billionaire George Soros, actor Robert De Niro, and others.

"While I have not lived with my son for 35 years or even heard from him in over four years, I cannot express how deeply hurt, sad, shocked and confused I am to hear that my son may have caused so many people to be put in fear for their safety," Madeline Sayoc wrote in a letter sent by her attorney to ABC News. "This is not how I raised him or my children."

Cesar Sayoc’s attorneys have not commented on his mental health.