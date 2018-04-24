Students take part in a protest to demand the appearance of three missing film students alive, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on March 24, 2018. Three film students from the University of Audiovisual Media of Jalisco state went missing March 19.

Authorities said Monday that three Mexican film students who went missing in March in Guadalajara were kidnapped, tortured and killed, and their bodies were dissolved in acid, NBC News reported.

Javier Salomón Aceves Gastélum, Daniel Díaz, and Marco Ávalo were last seen on March 19 in the municipality of Tonala, in the state of Jalisco, filming a class project during their Spring Break. The three aspiring filmmakers were students at the Universidad de Medios Audiovisuales.

According to state prosecutors, their car broke down during the trip and they were later kidnapped by gunmen from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who confused them for members of a rival gang.

Academy Award winning director Guillermo del Toro, who is a native of Guadalajara, expressed outrage on social media in response to the killings.

"Words can't explain the dimension of this madness. 3 students are killed and dissolved in acid. The "why" is unthinkable, the "how" is terrifying,” the "Shape of Water" director tweeted.