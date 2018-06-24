Police said Sunday that a 15-year-old boy ran away from the Texas shelter for migrant children, Casa Padre, NBC News reported.
The boy had been in conversations to be reunited with a man whom he called his father, but details on the man weren't immediately clear. There was a discrepancy with a DNA test, and before it could be sorted out, the child ran away Saturday.
A police source told NBC the boy is in Mexico and the man he calls his father is sending him money to get him back to Honduras.
"As a licensed child care center, if a child attempts to leave any of our facilities, we cannot restrain them," Southwest Key said in a statement. "We are not a detention center. We talk to them and try to get them to stay. If they leave the property, we call law enforcement."