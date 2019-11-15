File photo of the Dominican National Police Palace in Santo Domingo. A Michigan woman in the coastal city of Puerto Plata, about 120 miles northwest of Santo Domingo, was found strangled to death in her apartment, according to police.

A 63-year-old Michigan woman working with a children's education charity in the Dominican Republic was found strangled to death with her arms and feet bound, according to police.

The body of Patricia Ann Anton, who was born in Italy, was found in her apartment in the Dominican coastal city of Puerto Plata.

A medical examiner "certified that the woman died due to strangulation," the Dominican National Police wrote in a statement on Tuesday. Her body was transported to the city of Santiago de los Caballeros' National Institute of Forensic Pathology for an autopsy.

Suspects stole a cell phone, laptop, a 40-inch plasma television, sheets and sports shoes from Anton's apartment, according to police.

Anton worked as a consultant for the 3 Mariposas Montessori education nonprofit, which seeks to "provide children with the foundation for educational success and a happy, healthy life." She had more than 20 years of education experience and previously worked as a legislative aide at the Michigan State Capitol and as a volunteer in Guatemala, according to 3 Mariposas Montessori.

The Dominican Republic's El Caribe newspaper reports that police said eight suspects are being investigated in the case.