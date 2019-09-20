Father, Son Die in Tragic Fall from Cliff in Connecticut

A father and his adult son died after falling from a cliff in Farmington on Wednesday night.

Police have identified them as 71-year-old Steven Price, of Forestville, and his 30-year-old son Mark Price, of Plainville. They had been out riding ATVs before the accident happened.

The person who called 911 to report what happened told dispatchers that the father tripped, the son tried to grab him and both fell.

Police said they were alerted just before 8 p.m. when someone called them and said he was riding his ATV in an abandoned quarry at 232 Colt Highway in Farmington.

The eyewitness who was riding with the Prices said they were each riding an ATV and had stopped. While standing near the edge of an approximately 75-foot-high cliff, Steven and Mark accidentally fell to their death, police said.

The caller said the father stopped to look at something, tripped and the son went to grab them and that’s when they both fell.

Farmington police said the deaths appear to be accident and they are investigating the tragic incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Stephen Egan at 860-675-2414.