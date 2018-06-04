Why Melania Trump's Vanishing Act Matters: Analysis - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Why Melania Trump's Vanishing Act Matters: Analysis

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Why Melania Trump's Vanishing Act Matters: Analysis
    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
    In this May 10, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to meet with three freed American prisoners after their arrival from North Korea at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. It was the last time the first lady was seen in public before undergoing a kidney procedure.

    First lady Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public with President Donald Trump for nearly a month, prompting conspiracy theories and leaving the White House without a key player, NBC News reported.

    She was last seen by the press on May 10, four days before she had surgery for a kidney problem. She won't go to an economic meeting in Canada this week or the nuclear summit in Singapore next week, though she is expected to attend a private, closed-to-the-press event for Gold Star families Monday afternoon at the White House.

    Her disappearance from the public eye has prompted speculation about her whereabouts, condition and even her relationship with her husband.

    Even her response, a tweet last week in which Melania Trump said, "I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing," raised new questions about who wrote it, since it had some of the president's rhetorical tics.

    Trump Announces North Korean Nuclear Summit Is Back On

    [NATL] Trump Announces North Korean Nuclear Summit Is Back On

    President Donald Trump announced Friday the North Korea nuclear summit is back on for a June 12 meeting in Singapore. The announcement came after Trump met with Kim Yong Chol, a top deputy to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in the Oval Office for more than an hour.

    (Published Friday, June 1, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices