The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the previous record for the largest prize in the game's history, ballooning to $667 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

The previous all-time record for Mega Millions was $656 million for a drawing on March 30, 2012.

The lucky ticket that matches all six numbers on Tuesday and chooses the lump sum will take home $380 million.

Jackpot! Biggest Lottery Wins in US History

“It’s always a thrill to have both jackpots rolling, but there’s an extra spark now with Mega Millions reaching a new record,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions' lead director, said in a release. “Everyone is talking about the jackpot and running out to buy tickets for tonight’s drawing.”

Mega Millions' jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office co-workers won $543 million.

Three other Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year – $451 million on January 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), and $142 million on May 4 (Ohio).

It costs $2 to play the game and the odds of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

10 Things That Are More Likely Than Winning the Lottery

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. The game is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016 by players in three states. That would make the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing the third largest overall.