Mastermind Behind David Ortiz Shooting Arrested: Dominican Officials

The mastermind behind the shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been arrested, according to officials in the Dominican Republic.

The suspect was identified Friday by Dominican Republic National Police as Victor Hugo Gómez.

Ortiz, who is still recovering after being shot in the Dominican on June 9, was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital last weekend.

The former Red Sox slugger was shot at a bar in the capital, Santo Domingo. Surveillance footage of the scene showed a gunman walking toward Ortiz and shooting him at close range.

Doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines prior to flying him to Boston for further treatment.

Within three days of the shooting, authorities detained 10 suspects, all of whom have been ordered to spend one year in preventive prison as the investigation continues.