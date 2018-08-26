Multiple people are dead after a mass shooting at an entertainment complex hosting a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department confirmed news of the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a mall and event space, via Twitter just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Officials said that there were "multiple fatalities" with "many" transported." One suspect in the shooting is confirmed dead, the Sheriff's office tweeted.

The shooting "appears to have occurred inside a pizza restaurant that includes a bar dedicated to video games and other forms of gaming," NBC News is reporting. The bar was hosting a Madden 19 Southeastern Qualifier Tournament at the time, according to NBC. Electronic Arts, the company that makes the popular football video game, confirmed that it is "aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville." "We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage," the company tweeted.

Searches are continuing and it is unclear whether there was a second shooter, the Sheriff's department said. It urged people sheltering in place at the Landing to to "stay calm, stay where you are hiding."

Authorities urged people to "stay far away from the area."

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also confirmed in a tweet that it is responding to a mass shooting at the downtown complex.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also responded on Twitter, reiterating that the "situation still unfolding, law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area."

"Horrifying news from #Jacksonville this afternoon," the Florida Republican tweeted. "Have spoken to local authorities & am still awaiting more information on this shooting."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.