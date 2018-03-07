Stocks Rally Off Lows, Nasdaq Closes Positive After White House Hints Canada, Mexico Could Be Exempt From Tariffs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Stocks Rally Off Lows, Nasdaq Closes Positive After White House Hints Canada, Mexico Could Be Exempt From Tariffs

Published at 8:06 AM CST on Mar 7, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    White House Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn Resigns

    President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, resigned Tuesday after butting heads with the president over tariffs. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

    Stocks closed well off session lows on Wednesday after the White House hinted Canada and Mexico could be exempt from tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump, CNBC reported.

    The Dow Jones industrial average ended 80 points lower after falling more than 300 points. The S&P 500 closed just below breakeven after falling nearly 1 percent. Real estate and tech were the best-performing sectors.

    The Nasdaq composite closed 0.4 percent higher, hitting a session high in late-afternoon trade, as shares of Facebook and Alphabet rose 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the tariff plan could include carve-outs for Mexico and Canada, two key U.S. trade partners.

    10-Year-Old on Probation for Car Theft Tries Again: PD

    [NATL] 10-Year-Old on Probation for Car Theft Tries to Steal Another Car: PD

    A 10-year-old Holly Hill, Florida, boy was taken to juvenile hall after he tried to steal an SUV from a car dealership as he was on probation for a similar crime just months ago, authorities said. Surveillance video from the auto outlet shows the boy with an older friend unlocking cars with keys stolen earlier in the day, according to police.

    (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)
    Get More at CNBC.com

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices