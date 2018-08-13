Manslaughter Charge Filed in Florida 'Stand Your Ground' Shooting

The man at the center of a shooting outside a Florida convenience store that sparked a renewed nationwide debate over the use of the Stand Your Ground law has been charged in the case.

Michael Drejka, who was seen on camera opening fire on 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton on July 19, has been charged with manslaughter, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. The charge was filed after the State Attorney's Office completed their investigation.

Drejka, 47, was booked into the Pinellas County jail with a $100,000 bond.

The case gained national attention after Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced shortly after the shooting that he would not file charges against Drejka, who shot McGlockton after the victim pushed Drejka to the ground following an alleged argument between McGlockton’s girlfriend and the shooter.

Gualtieri said that evidence in the case was “within the bookends of Stand Your Ground,” a law in the state of Florida that allows a person to use defense if they feel their life is being threatened. The decision gained national attention and drew protest from across the country – as well as criticism for the decision from pro-gun politicians and groups, including the National Rifle Association.

"I support the State Attorney's decision and will have no further comment as the case continues to work its way through the criminal justice system," Gualtieri said in a statement obtained by NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

Florida’s Stand Your Ground law also figured prominently in the Trayvon Martin shooting death case.

