Man Accused of Driving Through Ill. Mall Charged With Terrorism

A construction company released new photos on Saturday showing damage left by an SUV that drove through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

A Palatine, Illinois man arrested after allegedly driving through Woodfield Mall earlier this month has been charged with terrorism, a class X felony.

Schaumburg Police say 22-year-old Javier Garcia was charged with terrorism and criminal damage to property.

Vehicle Drives Into Chicago Area Mall and Keeps Driving

Chaos erupted at a suburban Chicago mall when a vehicle drove through one of the entrances and failed to stop Friday. (Published Friday, Sept. 20, 2019)

Police said a motive has not been determined and they have no reason to believe Garcia was targeting any specific person or store.

A black SUV crashed through an entrance near Sears and Rainforest Cafe on Friday, Sept. 20, and proceeded to wreak havoc throughout the shopping center.

The driver was detained by shoppers before officers arrived to arrest him, police said, and taken to AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute. Garcia was released from AMITA on Friday and transferred to the custody of Schaumburg Police, authorities said.

No one was struck by the car, but three people were taken to a hospital for “very minor” injuries, Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said.

Garcia will be transported to bond court at 26th and California on Sunday.